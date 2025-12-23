Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..

Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.