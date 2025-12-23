Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. JFrog Advanced Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Teams managing software supply chain risk across development and artifact repositories should pick JFrog Advanced Security for its contextual vulnerability analysis powered by JFrog's own security research team, which catches exploitability signals that generic scanners miss. The platform covers SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning with native Artifactory integration, addressing the full NIST supply chain risk (GV.SC) and platform security (PR.PS) functions. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you need DAST capabilities; JFrog's strength is shifting left, not catching exploits in production.
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning vs JFrog Advanced Security for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials. JFrog Advanced Security differentiates with Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. JFrog Advanced Security is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning and JFrog Advanced Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox