Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..

Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.