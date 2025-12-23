Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Infisical Radar is a commercial static application security testing tool by Infisical. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Teams shipping code at scale need Infisical Radar to stop secrets from reaching repositories in the first place, not after breach. Precommit blocking catches over 140 secret types before commit, and the zero-knowledge architecture means your secret scanning data never touches Infisical's servers. Skip this if your org treats secrets scanning as a compliance checkbox rather than a prevention practice; Infisical's value compounds only when developers actually run the checks.
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning vs Infisical Radar for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials. Infisical Radar differentiates with Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Infisical Radar is developed by Infisical. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning and Infisical Radar serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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