FireMon Policy Workbench

Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing multi-vendor firewall estates will find FireMon Policy Workbench essential for reducing policy sprawl before it becomes a compliance liability. The platform validates policies against PCI DSS, NIST, and DORA frameworks during design rather than after deployment, which means fewer audit findings and faster change cycles; combined with ITSM integration, this addresses the GV.PO and PR.PS gaps most organizations ignore until a breach forces remediation. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or standardized on a single vendor's management suite; the value scales with complexity.