Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Web Secure is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Data Theorem. Snyk API & Web is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping web applications need Data Theorem Web Secure because it tests code, dependencies, and running applications in a single workflow, cutting the friction of bolting together separate SAST and DAST tools. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA through automated asset discovery and embedded API testing that most AppSec scanners skip entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is infrastructure or cloud configuration; Data Theorem is application-focused, not a platform security scanner.
Development teams shipping APIs and web applications need a DAST tool that actually catches what matters without drowning them in false positives, and Snyk API & Web delivers that with a 0.08% false positive rate paired with AI-powered testing across 30,000+ vulnerability types. The headless-Chrome spider handles modern JavaScript and SPAs that simpler scanners miss, and CI/CD integration means findings hit Jira before developers context-switch away. This is overkill for teams running only static analysis or those needing SAST and DAST unified in a single platform; Snyk API & Web is purpose-built for dynamic testing and assumes you're already covering code-level risks elsewhere.
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Web Secure vs Snyk API & Web for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Data Theorem Web Secure: Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM..
Snyk API & Web: DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Web Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM. Snyk API & Web differentiates with Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities.
Data Theorem Web Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Snyk API & Web is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Web Secure and Snyk API & Web serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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