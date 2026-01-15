Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Web Secure is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Data Theorem. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping web applications need Data Theorem Web Secure because it tests code, dependencies, and running applications in a single workflow, cutting the friction of bolting together separate SAST and DAST tools. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA through automated asset discovery and embedded API testing that most AppSec scanners skip entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is infrastructure or cloud configuration; Data Theorem is application-focused, not a platform security scanner.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Web Secure vs Probely (Snyk API & Web) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Data Theorem Web Secure: Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM..
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Web Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM. Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling.
Data Theorem Web Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Web Secure and Probely (Snyk API & Web) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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