Data Theorem Web Secure: Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM..

Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.