Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is a commercial mobile app security tool by Data Theorem. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams shipping to both iOS and Android need app-level runtime monitoring that catches what static testing misses, and Data Theorem Mobile Protect does this without requiring app rebuilds or source code access. The platform covers the full attack surface: binary analysis, backend API scanning, third-party dependency inspection, and real-time traffic monitoring across device integrity checks, which maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions most mobile teams neglect. Skip this if your apps are web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; this tool is built for prevention and compliance reporting, not incident response.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Mobile Protect vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect: Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is developed by Data Theorem. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST, Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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