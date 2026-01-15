Data Theorem Mobile Protect: Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.