Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is a commercial mobile app security tool by Data Theorem. Quark Script is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams shipping to both iOS and Android need app-level runtime monitoring that catches what static testing misses, and Data Theorem Mobile Protect does this without requiring app rebuilds or source code access. The platform covers the full attack surface: binary analysis, backend API scanning, third-party dependency inspection, and real-time traffic monitoring across device integrity checks, which maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions most mobile teams neglect. Skip this if your apps are web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; this tool is built for prevention and compliance reporting, not incident response.
Mobile security researchers and penetration testers need Quark Script for its static-dynamic analysis pairing in a single free tool; most competitors force you to chain separate utilities or pay for that workflow. With 1,649 GitHub stars and active community contribution, it has genuine traction among practitioners who actually do this work. Skip this if your team needs enterprise support contracts or wants a polished UI; Quark Script rewards users who are comfortable in command-line environments and can tolerate lighter documentation.
Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Mobile Protect vs Quark Script for your mobile app security needs.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect: Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis..
Quark Script: Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is developed by Data Theorem. Quark Script is open-source with 1,649 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect and Quark Script serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Data Theorem Mobile Protect is Commercial while Quark Script is Free, Quark Script is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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