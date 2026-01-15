Mobile app teams shipping to both iOS and Android need app-level runtime monitoring that catches what static testing misses, and Data Theorem Mobile Protect does this without requiring app rebuilds or source code access. The platform covers the full attack surface: binary analysis, backend API scanning, third-party dependency inspection, and real-time traffic monitoring across device integrity checks, which maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions most mobile teams neglect. Skip this if your apps are web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; this tool is built for prevention and compliance reporting, not incident response.

ProbeDroid

Android security teams doing runtime analysis of their own applications will get the most from ProbeDroid, since its dynamic instrumentation lets you hook into Java methods and trace execution flows that static analysis can't catch. The free pricing and 203 GitHub stars suggest active community use, though you're building your own testing harness rather than getting a polished GUI. Skip this if you need push-button dynamic testing for third-party apps or compliance-ready reporting; ProbeDroid is a developer toolkit, not a vulnerability scanner.