Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is a commercial mobile app security tool by Data Theorem. ProbeDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams shipping to both iOS and Android need app-level runtime monitoring that catches what static testing misses, and Data Theorem Mobile Protect does this without requiring app rebuilds or source code access. The platform covers the full attack surface: binary analysis, backend API scanning, third-party dependency inspection, and real-time traffic monitoring across device integrity checks, which maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions most mobile teams neglect. Skip this if your apps are web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; this tool is built for prevention and compliance reporting, not incident response.
Android security teams doing runtime analysis of their own applications will get the most from ProbeDroid, since its dynamic instrumentation lets you hook into Java methods and trace execution flows that static analysis can't catch. The free pricing and 203 GitHub stars suggest active community use, though you're building your own testing harness rather than getting a polished GUI. Skip this if you need push-button dynamic testing for third-party apps or compliance-ready reporting; ProbeDroid is a developer toolkit, not a vulnerability scanner.
Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Mobile Protect vs ProbeDroid for your mobile app security needs.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect: Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis..
ProbeDroid: Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is developed by Data Theorem. ProbeDroid is open-source with 203 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect and ProbeDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Data Theorem Mobile Protect is Commercial while ProbeDroid is Free, ProbeDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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