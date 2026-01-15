Data Theorem Mobile Protect: Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis..

Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service: Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service. built by Lookout. Core capabilities include Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.