Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is a commercial mobile app security tool by Data Theorem. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is a commercial mobile app security tool by Lookout. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams shipping to both iOS and Android need app-level runtime monitoring that catches what static testing misses, and Data Theorem Mobile Protect does this without requiring app rebuilds or source code access. The platform covers the full attack surface: binary analysis, backend API scanning, third-party dependency inspection, and real-time traffic monitoring across device integrity checks, which maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions most mobile teams neglect. Skip this if your apps are web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; this tool is built for prevention and compliance reporting, not incident response.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mobile app risk across iOS and Android will see immediate value in Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service's code-level analysis and real-time behavioral emulation, which catch malicious SDK injections and permission abuse that static scanners miss. The service maps findings directly to OWASP Top 10 and CVEs, making compliance reporting and remediation concrete. Skip this if your organization primarily distributes through managed app stores with pre-vetting; Lookout's strength lies in defending against supply chain threats in open ecosystems, not preventing what app marketplaces already filter.
Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform
Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Mobile Protect vs Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service for your mobile app security needs.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect: Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis..
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service: Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service. built by Lookout. Core capabilities include Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service differentiates with Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is developed by Data Theorem. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is developed by Lookout. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect and Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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