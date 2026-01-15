Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is a commercial static application security testing tool by Data Theorem. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by PlaxidityX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec team can review it should start with Data Theorem Code SAST Secure, specifically for its attack path analysis that connects vulnerable dependencies to exploitable code,something most SAST tools miss entirely. The native repository integrations and configurable rule packs mean you spend less time tuning noise and more time fixing what actually matters; NIST GV.SC coverage confirms the vendor built supply chain risk into the product design. Skip this if you need deep DAST or API security testing in one platform; Data Theorem's strength is in the code layer, not runtime validation.
Automotive suppliers and OEMs in the mid-market to enterprise segment need PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform because it bakes automotive-specific threat modeling directly into the pipeline rather than bolting it on afterward. The platform ships with over 200 automotive-specific fuzz test cases and automates ISO/SAE 21434 compliance checks, which means your teams skip the manual threat assessment work that typically delays production timelines. Skip this if your organization isn't building connected or autonomous vehicle systems; the automotive focus is intentional and deep, and the tool's value drops significantly outside that domain.
SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Code SAST Secure vs PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure: SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion..
PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST).
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is developed by Data Theorem. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is developed by PlaxidityX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure and PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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