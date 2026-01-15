Data Theorem Code SAST Secure

Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec team can review it should start with Data Theorem Code SAST Secure, specifically for its attack path analysis that connects vulnerable dependencies to exploitable code,something most SAST tools miss entirely. The native repository integrations and configurable rule packs mean you spend less time tuning noise and more time fixing what actually matters; NIST GV.SC coverage confirms the vendor built supply chain risk into the product design. Skip this if you need deep DAST or API security testing in one platform; Data Theorem's strength is in the code layer, not runtime validation.