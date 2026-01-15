Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is a commercial static application security testing tool by Data Theorem. depthfirst Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by depthfirst. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec team can review it should start with Data Theorem Code SAST Secure, specifically for its attack path analysis that connects vulnerable dependencies to exploitable code,something most SAST tools miss entirely. The native repository integrations and configurable rule packs mean you spend less time tuning noise and more time fixing what actually matters; NIST GV.SC coverage confirms the vendor built supply chain risk into the product design. Skip this if you need deep DAST or API security testing in one platform; Data Theorem's strength is in the code layer, not runtime validation.
Mid-market and Enterprise AppSec teams drowning in false positives from traditional SAST will see immediate value in depthfirst Platform's ability to confirm exploitability before routing fixes to developers. The LLM-powered data flow mapping catches chained vulnerabilities across services that single-file scanners miss, and automated pull request generation with post-fix attack replay cuts your actual remediation time significantly. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a standalone tool; depthfirst's reachability filtering is excellent but embedded within a code-first platform, not a dedicated SCA replacement.
SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Code SAST Secure vs depthfirst Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure: SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion..
depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion. depthfirst Platform differentiates with LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is developed by Data Theorem. depthfirst Platform is developed by depthfirst. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure and depthfirst Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, Attack Paths, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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