Data Theorem Code SAST Secure: SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion..

depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.