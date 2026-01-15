Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.