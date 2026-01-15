Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
Source Defense Source Defense Detect
Mid-market and enterprise teams with significant third-party JavaScript footprints should evaluate Source Defense Detect for its client-side supply chain visibility that server-side tools simply cannot reach, catching formjacking and Magecart attacks at the browser level where they actually execute. The two-line code deployment for internal scanning removes the friction that kills most ASPM pilots, while its external scanning option lets you start risk assessment immediately without engineering involvement. Skip this if your attack surface is predominantly backend or API-driven; Detect's strength in GV.SC supply chain monitoring comes with limited visibility into server-side threats and post-breach response capabilities.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem AppSec vs Source Defense Source Defense Detect for your application security posture management needs.
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). Source Defense Source Defense Detect differentiates with Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility.
Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem AppSec and Source Defense Source Defense Detect serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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