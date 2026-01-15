Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.