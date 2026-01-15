Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Secure Decisions Code Dx is a commercial application security posture management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
Teams drowning in SAST and DAST tool sprawl need Code Dx to stop treating each scanner as a separate firehose. It correlates findings across your existing tools, surfaces real priorities, and assigns remediation work in one place instead of forcing developers to toggle between five vendor consoles. The aggregation model covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions by forcing you to see your actual risk posture rather than per-tool alert counts. Skip this if your organization has standardized on a single commercial scanner with built-in triage, or if you need DAST-specific features like API testing; Code Dx excels at post-scan noise reduction, not expanding what you scan.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem AppSec vs Secure Decisions Code Dx for your application security posture management needs.
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). Secure Decisions Code Dx differentiates with Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings.
Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Secure Decisions Code Dx is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem AppSec and Secure Decisions Code Dx serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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