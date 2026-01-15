Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Mycroft App Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Mycroft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to catch vulnerabilities before they reach production will find real value in Mycroft App Security's early detection focus and 24/7 continuous monitoring; the platform scores strongly on NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes finding risk and tracking it over time rather than incident response. The cloud-native deployment and 36-person vendor size make it a pragmatic fit for organizations that don't need,or want,a massive platform with bloat. Skip this if your team relies heavily on manual remediation workflows or lacks the engineering bandwidth to integrate continuous scanning into your CI/CD pipeline; Mycroft assumes you'll act on findings quickly.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem AppSec vs Mycroft App Security for your application security posture management needs.
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Mycroft App Security: Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring. built by Mycroft. Core capabilities include Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). Mycroft App Security differentiates with Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection.
Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Mycroft App Security is developed by Mycroft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem AppSec and Mycroft App Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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