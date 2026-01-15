Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.