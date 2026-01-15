Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem AppSec vs Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management for your application security posture management needs.
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection.
Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem AppSec and Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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