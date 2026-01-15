Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Hypernative Firewall is a commercial api security tool by Hypernative. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
Protocol teams and DeFi platforms need Hypernative Firewall because it stops malicious transactions before they execute, not after they drain liquidity. The firewall operates at 7K gas per check, making it economical enough to run on every transaction, and its execution logic analysis catches exploit patterns that simple allowlist filtering misses. Skip this if your organization needs post-incident forensics or cross-chain orchestration; Hypernative prioritizes real-time blocking on a single chain and assumes you can tolerate the operational overhead of managing client-defined rulesets.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem API Security vs Hypernative Firewall for your api security needs.
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Hypernative Firewall: Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Onchain contract querying for transaction validation, Execution logic analysis to detect potential exploits, Transaction parameter examination..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST). Hypernative Firewall differentiates with Onchain contract querying for transaction validation, Execution logic analysis to detect potential exploits, Transaction parameter examination.
Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Hypernative Firewall is developed by Hypernative. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem API Security and Hypernative Firewall serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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