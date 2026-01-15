Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..

Hypernative Firewall: Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Onchain contract querying for transaction validation, Execution logic analysis to detect potential exploits, Transaction parameter examination..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.