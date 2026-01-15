Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem API Security vs Fastly API Security for your api security needs.
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST). Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection.
Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem API Security and Fastly API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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