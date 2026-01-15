Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Escape API Security is a commercial api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
Development and security teams managing APIs across multiple protocols and frameworks should pick Escape API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs your inventory missed. The platform detects business logic flaws like BOLA and IDOR that static scanners skip, and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so testing happens before deployment rather than after. Skip this if your API surface is small and static; the value compounds with sprawl, not with single monolithic APIs.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem API Security vs Escape API Security for your api security needs.
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST). Escape API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence.
Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Escape API Security is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem API Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Escape API Security integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Data Theorem API Security and Escape API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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