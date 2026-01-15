Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..

Edgescan API Security Testing: API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.