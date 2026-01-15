Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Edgescan API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow APIs will find real value in Edgescan's automated discovery across cloud infrastructure; it actually finds the undocumented endpoints your developers forgot to tell you about, which most scanners miss entirely. The multi-layer probing and rogue API detection map to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need a unified platform covering threat modeling, WAF management, and API security in one console; Edgescan is purpose-built for discovery and scanning, not orchestration.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem API Security vs Edgescan API Security Testing for your api security needs.
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Edgescan API Security Testing: API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST). Edgescan API Security Testing differentiates with Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection.
Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Edgescan API Security Testing is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem API Security and Edgescan API Security Testing serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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