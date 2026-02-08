Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darkweb is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Safestate. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with limited security headcount should pick Darkweb for credential monitoring that actually scales across 126 billion compromised records without requiring a dedicated threat intel team. The service covers both dark web forums and clearweb sources like Pastebin, P2P networks, and cloud sharing services, meaning you catch leaked credentials before attackers weaponize them at scale. Skip this if your organization needs incident response or remediation automation beyond recommendations; Darkweb prioritizes detection over post-breach workflow, and a lean vendor team means you're managing remediation yourself.
Developers and security engineers who need passive detection of leaked credentials in their browser traffic should use Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension; it catches API keys and database passwords that slip into logs, error pages, and third-party services before they propagate. The 393 GitHub stars reflect active community adoption and signal the tool works reliably in real browsers. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement or remediation workflows across your org; this is a point-of-use control, not a platform.
Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data
A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments.
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Common questions about comparing Darkweb vs Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension for your digital risk protection needs.
Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension: A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darkweb is developed by Safestate. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source with 393 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darkweb and Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Alerting. Key differences: Darkweb is Commercial while Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is Free, Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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