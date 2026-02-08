Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..

StealthMole Credential Protection: Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout)..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.