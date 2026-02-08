Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..

Sendmarc Breach Detection: Monitors dark web and other sources for leaked credentials and breached data. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for leaked company data, Detection of hijacked credentials including passwords and email addresses, Identification of breached personal employee information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.