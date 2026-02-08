Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darkweb is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Safestate. Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with limited security headcount should pick Darkweb for credential monitoring that actually scales across 126 billion compromised records without requiring a dedicated threat intel team. The service covers both dark web forums and clearweb sources like Pastebin, P2P networks, and cloud sharing services, meaning you catch leaked credentials before attackers weaponize them at scale. Skip this if your organization needs incident response or remediation automation beyond recommendations; Darkweb prioritizes detection over post-breach workflow, and a lean vendor team means you're managing remediation yourself.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies protecting against credential theft will value Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring for its 24/7/365 automated scanning that catches stolen employee credentials before attackers weaponize them, cutting investigation time on breach notifications. The tool's strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring means alerts arrive in hours, not weeks, which matters when your team lacks a dedicated threat intel analyst. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC already ingesting dark web feeds through SIEM integrations or if you need cross-platform data breach monitoring beyond credentials; Kaseya focuses narrowly on dark web credential exposure, not surface web or third-party vendor breaches.
Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure.
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Common questions about comparing Darkweb vs Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darkweb differentiates with Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring. Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts.
Darkweb is developed by Safestate. Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darkweb and Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Alerting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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