Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..

Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.