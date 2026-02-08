Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darkweb is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Safestate. ID Agent Dark Web ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ID Agent. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with limited security headcount should pick Darkweb for credential monitoring that actually scales across 126 billion compromised records without requiring a dedicated threat intel team. The service covers both dark web forums and clearweb sources like Pastebin, P2P networks, and cloud sharing services, meaning you catch leaked credentials before attackers weaponize them at scale. Skip this if your organization needs incident response or remediation automation beyond recommendations; Darkweb prioritizes detection over post-breach workflow, and a lean vendor team means you're managing remediation yourself.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need dark web monitoring that actually finds compromised credentials before attackers weaponize them, and ID Agent Dark Web ID covers the full attack surface: domains, IP addresses, email, and 640,000+ botnets scanned across markets, dumps, forums, and IRC channels around the clock. The 24/7 human-plus-machine monitoring with automated alerting and native PSA integration means your SOC doesn't manually hunt signals across disconnected tools. Skip this if you need supply chain risk visibility as part of the base product; that's an add-on, and the vendor's small headcount means response speed on custom integrations won't match larger players.
Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data
Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.
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Common questions about comparing Darkweb vs ID Agent Dark Web ID for your digital risk protection needs.
Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..
ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darkweb differentiates with Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring. ID Agent Dark Web ID differentiates with 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets.
Darkweb is developed by Safestate. ID Agent Dark Web ID is developed by ID Agent. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darkweb and ID Agent Dark Web ID serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Alerting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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