DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..

Sendmarc Breach Detection: Monitors dark web and other sources for leaked credentials and breached data. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for leaked company data, Detection of hijacked credentials including passwords and email addresses, Identification of breached personal employee information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.