Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling attack surfaces will find the most value in NordLayer NordStellar's dark web monitoring and compromised credential detection, which catches data breaches before they become account takeovers. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis (NIST DE.CM and DE.AE) means you're detecting threats faster than your team can investigate them manually. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or access control hardening; NordStellar prioritizes threat exposure visibility over granular IAM policy enforcement.