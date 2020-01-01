Netlas

Security teams hunting for exposed assets and third-party infrastructure risks should start with Netlas; its attack surface reconnaissance covers cloud storage misconfigurations and leaked credentials that traditional vulnerability scanners skip. The free tier lets you scan unlimited targets without licensing friction, making it especially valuable for lean teams validating digital risk before committing budget elsewhere. Skip Netlas if you need continuous monitoring and alerting for discovered assets; it's built for one-time reconnaissance and tactical hunting, not ongoing compliance tracking.