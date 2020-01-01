DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..

HEROIC DarkWatch: Enterprise dark web monitoring platform for stolen credential detection. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time dark web, deep web, and open web monitoring for compromised credentials, Access to 400+ billion breach records from breaches, stealer logs, and underground sources, Multi-identity monitoring across emails, usernames, domains, IPs, phone numbers, and SSNs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.