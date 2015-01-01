Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is a free digital risk protection tool by ImmuniWeb. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated threat intelligence teams should run Dark Web Exposure Test before anything else; it catches credential breaches and phishing infrastructure targeting your organization without requiring headcount or budget. The tool covers both ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection across dark web monitoring, domain squatting, and trademark abuse in a single free scan. Not built for enterprises that need continuous monitoring, automated response workflows, or integration with existing security platforms; this is early warning, not orchestration.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb differentiates with Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is developed by ImmuniWeb. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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