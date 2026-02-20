Daon xDeTECH: Real-time synthetic voice detection tool for call/contact center fraud defense. built by Daon. Core capabilities include Real-time analysis of incoming voice calls to detect synthetic/AI-generated audio, Patented multi-algorithm detection of digitally generated voice cues, Language and dialect agnostic — analyzes audio signal characteristics, not speech content..

Validia: Detects AI-generated audio/video in real-time across voice and video channels. built by Validia. Core capabilities include Real-time AI-generated audio and video detection, 5-10 second authentication during live calls, Continuous monitoring during communications..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.