Daon xDeTECH: Real-time synthetic voice detection tool for call/contact center fraud defense. built by Daon. Core capabilities include Real-time analysis of incoming voice calls to detect synthetic/AI-generated audio, Patented multi-algorithm detection of digitally generated voice cues, Language and dialect agnostic — analyzes audio signal characteristics, not speech content..

Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.