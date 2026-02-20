Daon xDeTECH: Real-time synthetic voice detection tool for call/contact center fraud defense. built by Daon. Core capabilities include Real-time analysis of incoming voice calls to detect synthetic/AI-generated audio, Patented multi-algorithm detection of digitally generated voice cues, Language and dialect agnostic — analyzes audio signal characteristics, not speech content..

Neural Defend: Detects deepfakes in audio, video, images, and documents using AI models. built by Neural Defend. Core capabilities include Audio deepfake detection, Video deepfake detection, Image deepfake detection..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.