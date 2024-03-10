Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) is a free cyber range training tool. LAMPSecurity Training is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security engineers and students building Linux exploitation skills need Damn Vulnerable Linux because it gives you a sandbox where every vulnerability is deliberately exposed and documented, eliminating the guesswork of "is this actually exploitable or am I missing something." The OS includes over 20 intentional weaknesses across privilege escalation, web apps, and local services, each mapped to real CVEs so your training translates to actual threat hunting. Skip this if your team needs a cloud-native range or role-based labs; DVL is bare-metal Linux practice, nothing more.
Junior security engineers and small team leads building Linux fundamentals will find LAMPSecurity Training irreplaceable because it forces hands-on exploitation and remediation of the exact stack most internal web applications actually run, rather than abstract vulnerability theory. The series includes seven deliberately vulnerable VMs spanning authentication bypass to SQL injection, each with documented exploitation paths that stick better than lab courses costing ten times the price. Skip this if your team needs compliance checkbox training or cloud-native security; LAMPSecurity is Linux LAMP stack only, and it requires learners willing to break things to understand them.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) vs LAMPSecurity Training for your cyber range training needs.
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL): Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice..
LAMPSecurity Training: A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) and LAMPSecurity Training serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Linux, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox