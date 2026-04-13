Dam Secure: IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time. built by Dam Secure. Core capabilities include Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns)..

Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.