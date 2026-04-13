Dam Secure: IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time. built by Dam Secure. Core capabilities include Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns)..

NodeJsScan: Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.