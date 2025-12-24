Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cytrusst. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB security teams with limited visibility into their external footprint should start with Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for its dark web monitoring paired with lookalike domain detection, a combination most competitors only half-solve. The platform maps ID.AM and ID.RA functions effectively by discovering forgotten assets and correlating exposed credentials to actual risk, which is where most attack surface tools lose focus. Skip this if you need deep mobile app scanning or incident response automation; Cytrusst's strength is external discovery and threat intelligence feeds, not remediation workflows.
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get immediate value from SOC Radar Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then stays on top of it continuously. The platform covers the full ID.AM to ID.RA to DE.CM chain: asset discovery, risk scoring, and persistent monitoring across shadow infrastructure, which means you're not stuck doing quarterly manual audits. Skip this if you need tight integration with existing GRC workflows or expect hand-holding during deployment; SOC Radar assumes you can operationalize findings without heavy professional services.
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
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Common questions about comparing Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management vs SOC Radar Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management: SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is developed by Cytrusst. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management and SOC Radar Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover SSL. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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