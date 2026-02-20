Cytix Change Analysis Tool: AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks. built by Cytix. Core capabilities include Paste-and-analyze interface for development tickets, AI-driven automated security risk analysis per ticket, Identification of potential vulnerabilities from ticket content..

Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.