Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..

SecLogic CSPM: Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.