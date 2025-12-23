Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..

Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for multi-cloud security monitoring, Asset mapping with compliance categorization, Real-time cloud monitoring and performance tracking..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.