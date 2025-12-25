Startups building cryptographic systems or preparing for post-quantum threats should evaluate Cypheron-core for its NIST-standardized algorithm library, which eliminates the risky work of rolling custom implementations. The tool is free and deploys on-premises, cutting both cost and dependency on vendor infrastructure. The tradeoff is real: this is a library for developers, not a training platform, so teams expecting guided secure coding instruction or automated policy enforcement will need to pair it with separate tooling.

Kirin AI Coding Safety

Security teams struggling to govern AI coding assistants without blocking developer velocity will find Kirin AI Coding Safety's focus on prompt injection detection and shadow AI discovery essential, since most teams have no visibility into which LLMs engineers are actually using. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS, meaning it handles both data leakage prevention and the underlying AI agent security enforcement that competitors often punt on. This is less relevant for organizations still in pilot phases with a single sanctioned coding assistant; Kirin assumes you've already lost control of the tool adoption problem.