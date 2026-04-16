Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Website Privacy Test is a free external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Privacy and compliance teams auditing third-party script exposure on public websites should start with Website Privacy Test; it maps cookie dependencies and identifies unauthorized trackers faster than manual inventory work, which matters when you're under pressure to document what's actually running. The tool ships free with no seat limits, so there's zero friction to run it across your entire web property before deciding on deeper GDPR or CCPA remediation tools. Skip this if your priority is blocking or rewriting scripts in real time; Website Privacy Test finds the problem, it doesn't fix it.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs Website Privacy Test for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Website Privacy Test: Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Website Privacy Test is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and Website Privacy Test serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while Website Privacy Test is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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