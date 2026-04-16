Subra

Security teams running manual subdomain discovery workflows or evaluating attack surface management on a budget should start with Subra; it wraps the open-source subfinder tool in a web interface that cuts the friction of command-line enumeration without requiring infrastructure spend. The 54 GitHub stars and free pricing model mean you can validate subdomain coverage gaps in minutes, not weeks of vendor evaluation. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, prioritization scoring, or integration with your existing vulnerability management stack; Subra is a one-time discovery tool, not a platform.