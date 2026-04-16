Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Subra is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running manual subdomain discovery workflows or evaluating attack surface management on a budget should start with Subra; it wraps the open-source subfinder tool in a web interface that cuts the friction of command-line enumeration without requiring infrastructure spend. The 54 GitHub stars and free pricing model mean you can validate subdomain coverage gaps in minutes, not weeks of vendor evaluation. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, prioritization scoring, or integration with your existing vulnerability management stack; Subra is a one-time discovery tool, not a platform.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs Subra for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Subra: A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM and Subra serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while Subra is Free, Subra is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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