Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Subfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams conducting external attack surface mapping will get the most from Subfinder; its passive enumeration approach surfaces subdomains without triggering WAF alerts or leaving detectable scanning noise. With 12,248 GitHub stars and active community contributions, the tool consistently outpaces commercial alternatives on speed and accuracy across public DNS sources. Skip this if you need active probing, WHOIS integration, or post-enumeration validation; Subfinder stops at the list.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs Subfinder for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Subfinder: Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Subfinder is open-source with 12,248 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and Subfinder serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while Subfinder is Free, Subfinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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