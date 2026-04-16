Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. ScanCannon is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams tasked with mapping external IP ranges and subdomain inventory across sprawling networks will find ScanCannon's Python-based enumeration approach faster and more flexible than commercial EASM tools for reconnaissance-heavy phases. The free pricing and 460 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters when you're running large-scale discovery jobs against your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or alert-driven workflows; ScanCannon is a point-in-time reconnaissance tool, not a persistent surface management platform.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs ScanCannon for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
ScanCannon: A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. ScanCannon is open-source with 460 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and ScanCannon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery, Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while ScanCannon is Free, ScanCannon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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