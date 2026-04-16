ScanCannon

Security teams tasked with mapping external IP ranges and subdomain inventory across sprawling networks will find ScanCannon's Python-based enumeration approach faster and more flexible than commercial EASM tools for reconnaissance-heavy phases. The free pricing and 460 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters when you're running large-scale discovery jobs against your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or alert-driven workflows; ScanCannon is a point-in-time reconnaissance tool, not a persistent surface management platform.