OWASP Amass

Security teams building external attack surface inventories on tight budgets should start with OWASP Amass; it maps networks and discovers assets using open-source intelligence faster than manual reconnaissance and costs nothing to deploy. The tool's 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained community validation across Fortune 500 deployments. Skip Amass if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API integrations with your existing EASM platform, or hands-off automation; it requires manual tuning and operator skill to extract signal from the noise it generates.