Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. OWASP Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building external attack surface inventories on tight budgets should start with OWASP Amass; it maps networks and discovers assets using open-source intelligence faster than manual reconnaissance and costs nothing to deploy. The tool's 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained community validation across Fortune 500 deployments. Skip Amass if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API integrations with your existing EASM platform, or hands-off automation; it requires manual tuning and operator skill to extract signal from the noise it generates.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs OWASP Amass for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
OWASP Amass: Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. OWASP Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and OWASP Amass serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Mapping. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while OWASP Amass is Free, OWASP Amass is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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