Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Knock is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing external attack surface reconnaissance on a budget should start with Knock; it's free, it works, and the 4,054 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption rather than marketing hype. The tool excels at the narrow job of subdomain enumeration, which maps NIST Govern and Identify functions by forcing you to know what's actually exposed before you can defend it. Skip Knock if you need continuous monitoring or API integration into your existing ASM stack; this is a point-in-time scanner you run manually, not a platform that feeds ongoing discovery into your risk register.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs Knock for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Knock: A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Knock is open-source with 4,054 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and Knock serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while Knock is Free, Knock is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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